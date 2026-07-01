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Shopping by Bicycle Workshop & Ride

Shopping by Bicycle Workshop & Ride

Practice carrying groceries and everyday items by bike using racks, bags, and straps during a guided shopping trip.

Join the Charlotte DOT for a hands-on class focused on carrying groceries and everyday items by bike.

You'll learn how to safely transport cargo using racks, bags, straps, and other equipment, with tips for balancing loads and riding comfortably. Participants will practice loading a variety of items before taking a group ride to a nearby grocery store, where each attendee will receive an allowance to purchase items to carry back by bike.

We will have bags, straps, and other materials for practice, but participants are encouraged to bring any gear they currently use for carrying items on their bike. If you have a rack or other cargo equipment, bring it along! Helmet is required.

Camp North End
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

City of Charlotte Department of Transportation
bike@charlottenc.gov
https://www.charlottenc.gov/City-Government/Departments/Charlotte-Department-of-Transportation-CDOT
Camp North End
300 Camp Rd.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28206
https://camp.nc/visit/