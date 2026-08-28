South End Social Rail Trail Cleanup

RSVP for the first Rail Trail Cleanup of the fall on Saturday, September 19th! (details below)

Registration is FREE and will take place anytime between 10am-11am at the New Bern Light Rail Station.

The Rail Trail Cleanup will occur from 10am-12pm.

ALL cleanup supplies will be provided by Keep Charlotte Beautiful.

Small Groups will walk at their own pace & clean up trash along the Rail Trail & surrounding streets.

The Volunteer Appreciation Social will be hosted at Monday Night Brewing, beginning at 12pm, to celebrate all of our volunteers' efforts.

Volunteers (21+) receive a complimentary drink ticket along with a raffle ticket for a chance to win 40+ prizes, courtesy of our local business sponsors.

This is a family AND pet friendly event and will take place rain or shine.

All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is presented by US Bank, South End, CLT and South End Social along with corporate sponsor Skufca Law.

Next Rail Trail Cleanup - Saturday, October 17th with the Volunteer Appreciation Social hosted at Wooden Robot Brewery.

Live Local. Be Social.

South End Social