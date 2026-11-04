The Catawba Nation in the Revolution with Kassidy Plyler
The Catawba Nation in the Revolution with Kassidy Plyler
Join Kassidy Plyler, Cultural Public Programs Specialist and a member of the Catawba Nation, as she shares with our visitors the role that the Catawba Nation played in the American Revolution.
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
17048897145
polk@ncdcr.gov
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster HwyPineville, North Carolina 28134
17048897145
polk@ncdcr.gov