© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Catawba Nation in the Revolution with Kassidy Plyler

The Catawba Nation in the Revolution with Kassidy Plyler

Join Kassidy Plyler, Cultural Public Programs Specialist and a member of the Catawba Nation, as she shares with our visitors the role that the Catawba Nation played in the American Revolution.

President James K. Polk State Historic Site
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

President James K. Polk State Historic Site
17048897145
polk@ncdcr.gov
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy
Pineville, North Carolina 28134
17048897145
polk@ncdcr.gov
https://www.jameskpolk.net/