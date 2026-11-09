The Nutcracker Ballet
The Nutcracker Ballet
The Nutcracker Ballet is returning for its 24th year with the Piedmont Dance Theatre Company. This beloved family tradition continues to delight, inspire, and awe both children and adults. Enjoy a professional production with all the love and warmth of a hometown feel.
Kannapolis Performing Arts Center
$25 - $50
02:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Piedmont Dance Theatre
nutcracker@music-dance.org
Kannapolis Performing Arts Center
415 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
nutcracker@music-dance.org