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Train Your Bike - Skills Class

Train Your Bike - Skills Class

Improve your bike handling skills with guided practice in turning, shifting, scanning, and riding confidently.

Join the Charlotte DOT for a hands-on session focused on building confidence and improving your bike handling skills.

Participants will practice techniques for scanning behind them while riding, maneuvering around obstacles, shifting gears efficiently, and maintaining control in a variety of riding situations. Through guided drills and exercises, you'll develop skills that can help you ride more comfortably and confidently.

This class is suitable for anyone looking to strengthen their bike handling abilities, whether you're new to riding on the street or simply want to sharpen your skills. Helmet is required.

Highland Mill Montessori
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

City of Charlotte Department of Transportation
9805059851
bike@charlottenc.gov
www.charlottenc.gov
Highland Mill Montessori
3201 Clemson Avenue
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205