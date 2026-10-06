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Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat

I hope you are doing well. My name is Saara Qureshi and I am a proud intern with Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. I am reaching out in hopes to share information about our upcoming event, Trunk or Treat! It is on October 17th, from 3-5 pm at 6324 Fairview rd., Suite 500. We want families to join Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina Young Professionals for an afternoon of Halloween fun! They will enjoy creatively themed trunks, plenty of candy and treats, raffle prizes, family-friendly activities, and festive fun for all ages, all while supporting Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Every visit helps bring us one step closer to granting life-changing wishes for local children facing critical illnesses. Costumes are encouraged, smiles are guaranteed, and every moment helps inspire hope and joy for wish kids and their families. I have also attached the flier for the event as well but let me know if you have any questions.

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Make-A-Wish Central and Western NC
9802540030
gromeo@nc.wish.org
nc.wish.org

Artist Group Info

squreshi@nc.wish.org
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina
6324 Fairview road, Suite 500
Charlotte, North Carolina 28210