© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wag Fest For A Cause

Wag Fest For A Cause

Wag Fest for a Cause is a free, dog-friendly community event bringing together local families, dog lovers, businesses, and rescue supporters for an afternoon of fun at Zoom Room Huntersville.

Guests can enjoy local vendors, dog games and activities, music, frozen dog treats, pup cups, raffle prizes, giveaways, photo opportunities, and a professional pet photographer offering special portraits for purchase.

The event benefits Sloan & Finn Animal Rescue, a foster-based nonprofit dedicated to helping dogs in need heal, find loving homes, and begin their next chapter.

Admission is free for all guests. Registration is only required for those bringing a dog. All attending dogs must be friendly and comfortable around people and other dogs.

Join us for a fun afternoon while supporting rescue dogs and local businesses in the Huntersville and Lake Norman community.

Zoom Room Huntersville-Lake Norman
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Sloan and Finn Animal Rescue/Zoom Room Huntersville-Lake Norman
7042370358
huntersvillesalesmgr@zoomroom.com
https://www.sloanandfinnanimalrescue.org/

Artist Group Info

huntersvillesalesmgr@zoomroom.com
Zoom Room Huntersville-Lake Norman
14310 Statesville Road, Suite A-1
Huntersville, North Carolina 28078
7042370358
huntersvillesalesmgr@zoomroom.com
https://www.zoomroom.com/location/huntersville-lake-norman