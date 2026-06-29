Wag Fest for a Cause is a free, dog-friendly community event bringing together local families, dog lovers, businesses, and rescue supporters for an afternoon of fun at Zoom Room Huntersville.

Guests can enjoy local vendors, dog games and activities, music, frozen dog treats, pup cups, raffle prizes, giveaways, photo opportunities, and a professional pet photographer offering special portraits for purchase.

The event benefits Sloan & Finn Animal Rescue, a foster-based nonprofit dedicated to helping dogs in need heal, find loving homes, and begin their next chapter.

Admission is free for all guests. Registration is only required for those bringing a dog. All attending dogs must be friendly and comfortable around people and other dogs.

Join us for a fun afternoon while supporting rescue dogs and local businesses in the Huntersville and Lake Norman community.