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Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Iredell Co. & Lake Norman

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Iredell Co. & Lake Norman

Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action. Help us keep the momentum going in your community at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® - Iredell Co. & Lake Norman. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/IredellLakeNorman.

Liberty Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Alzheimer’s Association
800-272-3900
infonc@alz.org
http://act.alz.org/charlotte
Liberty Park
255 E. Iredell Ave.
Mooresville, North Carolina 28115