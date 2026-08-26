Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Iredell Co. & Lake Norman
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Iredell Co. & Lake Norman
Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action. Help us keep the momentum going in your community at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® - Iredell Co. & Lake Norman. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/IredellLakeNorman.
Liberty Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Alzheimer’s Association
800-272-3900
infonc@alz.org
Liberty Park
255 E. Iredell Ave.Mooresville, North Carolina 28115