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Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival

Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival

Take the stress out of holiday shopping!

Find extraordinary jewelry, quilts, baskets, Catawba pottery, and more artwork from established and emerging Native American artisans from around the region during the 13th Annual Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival, held in conjunction with the City of Lancaster’s Christmas in the City.

Free and open to the public.

Native American Studies Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas