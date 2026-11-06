Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival
Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival
Take the stress out of holiday shopping!
Find extraordinary jewelry, quilts, baskets, Catawba pottery, and more artwork from established and emerging Native American artisans from around the region during the 13th Annual Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival, held in conjunction with the City of Lancaster’s Christmas in the City.
Free and open to the public.
Native American Studies Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu