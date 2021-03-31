CMPD Says It Needs Community Help To Find More Leads In Shootings Near Freedom Drive

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it believes two shootings Tuesday near Freedom Drive are connected. Three juveniles were sent to the hospital, including a 7-year-old.

The first shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon on Hovis Road. CMPD says two teenagers outside of a convenience store were shot by someone in a car.

Hours later, about a mile away on Marble Street, a 7-year-old girl was hit by gunfire when suspects were shooting at each other in anapartment complex parking lot.

All three shooting victims are in stable condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected based on the close proximity of the incidents and evidence found that links them together — but wouldn’t go into detail as to what that evidence is. CMPD has identified "persons of interest" , but no arrests have been made.

CMPD Maj. Brian Foley said police need more witnesses to come forward with what they saw.

"I was there and I can tell you I saw a lot of community members out in their driveways on the street, looking. I know there are people in that community who know what happened and know who did it," Foley said. "Yet they do not come forward to talk to police and provide us any information to help us. CMPD cannot do this job alone. We’ve got to have help."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 704 334-1600.