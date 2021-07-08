© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Rock Hill Officer Fired, Charged With Assault After Bodycam Video Released

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal,
Jodie ValadeGwendolyn GlennSarah Delia
Published July 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
Rock Hill bodycam released
WCCB
/
Twitter
Solicitor Kevin Brackett points to one of four videos released Tuesday of an arrest in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in June that led to a fight captured by a Facebook Live video.

A Rock Hill police officer has been fired and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Charges have also been dropped against one of two men involved in the physical struggle with police that was caught on a Facebook Live video two weeks ago, York County officials announced Thursday.

Officer Jonathan Moreno spoke at a news conference Thursday just before he was officially charged with assaulting Travis Price, who had arrived at a gas station where his brother, Ricky, was in the process of being arrested on June 23.

Jonathan Moreno
WSOC
Former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno speaks at a news conference Thursday.

“I just wish my emotions didn’t get the best of me,” Moreno said, reading a prepared statement. “My choice of words do not define my character. I sincerely apologize for what you have experienced. What occurred is out of my character.”

Moreno did not take questions.

York County Solicitor Kevin Brackett showed four separate videos combined and synced into one frame Thursday – the Facebook Live video that has drawn more than 127,000 views thus far, a gas station surveillance video, and two body camera videos from Rock Hill police officers.

The videos all showed different angles of a single event: Rock Hill police had pulled over Ricky Price on Willowbrook Avenue in June, after he made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully.

Police say a search of Ricky Price's car turned up two bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun. Officers say they had handcuffed Ricky Price when his brother, Travis, arrived on the scene. Price was there to collect jewelry from his brother, police said.

The video shows Travis Price approach Moreno, who had been searching Ricky Price’s car. Moreno, Brackett said, was not aware that Travis Price had been asked to come to the scene, and confronted him – leading to a physical skirmish where Moreno can be heard yelling, “You wanna fight?”

“You ain’t pushing up on me,” Moreno can be heard yelling in the body camera video as he shoves the man to the ground. “Stop crying,” Moreno says later while handcuffing the man.

“By laying hands on him without legal cause, (Moreno) broke the law,” Brackett said.

Originally, police said Travis Price had used his body to "bump" officers and did not comply with orders to move away from the scene. When told he was under arrest for interfering and physically contacting officers, Travis Price refused to place his hands behind his back and shoved an officer, leading to the scuffle, according to the police account.

Price was charged with hindering police, but those charges have now been dropped.

Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts said Moreno’s actions went against department policy to attempt to de-escalate situations.

“In fact, he escalated the situation,” Watts said. “Investigator Moreno’s actions were not in accordance with the police department’s values or expectations.”

Watts defended a different officer who struck Ricky Price twice in the thigh before punching him in the face, saying the officer's actions were within the department's use of force policy as the driver was fighting officers with a loose handcuff. His drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm remain.

A police dog brought out by another officer at the scene also fell under the use of force policy, Watts said, though the dog — which did not bite anyone — was “not the best option.”

Asked if such attention would have been drawn to an arrest had it not been captured on video by a bystander, Brackett said, “I never, ever have said I wish I had less evidence. Obviously, the more evidence I have, the better my decision is going to be.”

View three police bodycam videos released by Rock Hill police below:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Crime & JusticeRock Hill
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. He work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal
Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
See stories by Jodie Valade
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Related Content