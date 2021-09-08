Police: Child Shot To Death In Charlotte Is 2nd Juvenile Killed In 3 Days

Police in Charlotte say a child younger than 5 was shot and killed Tuesday night. It's the second time in three days a juvenile was the victim of homicide in North Carolina's largest city — and the third slaying reported in the same time period.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say "multiple vehicles targeted" a home on Richard Rozelle Drive about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, with people firing more than 80 rounds at the house, striking the child. First responders rushed the child, whose name and exact age have not been released by the department, to a hospital, but the child died.

The preliminary investigation reveals that multiple vehicles targeted a home on Richard Rozelle Dr. firing more than 80 rounds toward the house, and this child appears to be a casualty of that violence.

"This child appears to be a causality of that violence," CMPD said in a news release. The department hasn't provided any information about what detectives think could have been a motive for the shooting. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, no arrests had been announced, though several news outlets had published home-security camera footage that appeared to show the shooting.

Police early Wednesday said officers were searching the neighborhood, which is off Rozelle's Ferry Road in far northwest Charlotte, for evidence and to see if any other

houses had been hit by bullets.

"This cowardice has got to stop," Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston tweeted. "... Our young men are in crisis. Interventions are needed."

In the case on Sunday, 16-year-old Jaylen Foster was shot to death in the 9700 block of Trinity Road, which runs between Beatties Ford Road and Interstate 77 in northwest Charlotte.

Police said that when they responded to 911 calls in the area about 6:30 p.m., they found Foster dead and two other people suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds.

A 14-year-old was charged with murder in Foster's slaying.

Separately, on Monday morning, 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt was killed in Charlotte's Optimist Park neighborhood. Police have not said how Allnutt was killed, just that officers and medics found her dead in the 400 block of East 22nd Street about 5:30 a.m. She did not live in Charlotte but came to the city during Hurricane Ida.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged a 29-year-old man, Malek Moore, with murder, kidnapping and burglary in Allnutt's death. As of Wednesday morning, Moore had not been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with tips on any of the homicides to call 704-432-8477.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, CMPD reported overall violent crime as being up 5% from the same period in the previous year. At that point, there had been fewer homicides and robberies investigated than during the first half of 2020, but sexual assaults and aggravated assaults had both increased.

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are launching a new program, called Alternatives to Violence, with the goal of mediating and reducing potential crimes.

This is a developing story and may be updated.