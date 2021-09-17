Police Search For 3rd Suspect Connected To 3-Year-Old's Death

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a third suspect connected to the death of a 3-year-old killed last week.

Twenty-one--year-old Kaleb Lawrence has been identified as a suspect in the Sept. 7 shooting death of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa. Police say a murder warrant has been issued for Lawrence’s arrest and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

CMPD CMPD is searching for 21-year-old Kaleb Lawrence and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Figueroa was shot and killed last week when multiple suspects fired 150 rounds of bullets into a house in northwest Charlotte that was occupied by 11 people. A 4-year-old girl, Figueroa’s sister, was grazed by a bullet.

Two other suspects, both 21 years old, have been arrested in connection to Figueroa’s death.

Jacob Lanier has been charged with murder and other related charges. Qua'Tonio Stephens has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and other shooting-related charges.

This week, CMPD said they are still looking for teenage suspects with a connection to three Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high schools: North Mecklenburg, Hopewell and Chambers.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Lawrence's location to contact CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at 704-336-8228.