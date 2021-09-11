© 2021 WFAE
Crime & Justice

CMPD Makes Arrest In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old

WFAE | By WFAE
Published September 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
shooting-video.jpg
Courtesy CMPD
/
CMPD released a video clip showing the shooting Wednesday resulted in 150 rounds fired into a house and killed a 3-year-old.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Friday.

Qua'Tonio Stephens has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in Figueroa's death late Tuesday, when 150 rounds of bullets were fired into his family's house in northwest Charlotte. Stephens also was charged with involvement in another shooting into a house on Joe Morrison Lane on Tuesday.

lyles child presser photo.JPG
Crime & Justice
Fatal Shooting Of 2nd Charlotte Child In 3 Days 'Absolutely Senseless,' Police Say
Dashiell Coleman
,

According to CMPD, Stephens was arrested Wednesday after police stopped his vehicle during a pursuit on Interstate 85 in Charlotte. Police said its Crime Gun Suppression Team obtained "reasonable suspicion" to conduct a traffic stop on Stephens on Wednesday, which led to the pursuit.

CMPD says the investigation into that shooting, another Sunday that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old, and a handful of other shootings into Charlotte homes this week, is ongoing. Police have said they believe all are connected to disputes among students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

