CMPD Makes Arrest In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Friday.

Qua'Tonio Stephens has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in Figueroa's death late Tuesday, when 150 rounds of bullets were fired into his family's house in northwest Charlotte. Stephens also was charged with involvement in another shooting into a house on Joe Morrison Lane on Tuesday.

According to CMPD, Stephens was arrested Wednesday after police stopped his vehicle during a pursuit on Interstate 85 in Charlotte. Police said its Crime Gun Suppression Team obtained "reasonable suspicion" to conduct a traffic stop on Stephens on Wednesday, which led to the pursuit.

CMPD says the investigation into that shooting, another Sunday that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old, and a handful of other shootings into Charlotte homes this week, is ongoing. Police have said they believe all are connected to disputes among students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.