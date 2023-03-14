'Violence interrupters' and the impact on west Charlotte neighborhoods

The west Charlotte neighborhoods where the city and county have deployed a new

program that uses “violence interrupters” are seeing lower rates of one type of

violent crime.

The Alternatives to Violence team uses trained community members to make

connections and address community problems without involving the police. The

team has been operating in the neighborhoods around Beatties Ford Road and

LaSalle Street since late 2021.

Charlotte City Council received an update on the program Monday night.

Federico Rios with Charlotte’s Housing and Neighborhood Services said the

Beatties Ford Road site has had “a statistically significant lower rate of homicides

committed with a firearm” compared to neighborhoods with similar demographics.

“That is huge for a site that is only one year into this work,” Rios said.

According to Rios, there was not a statistical difference compared to

neighborhoods with similar demographics when it came to other types of violent

crime — and some hot spots appeared in areas nearby that hadn’t seen much crime

before.

Rios stressed Cure Violence Global, the model the program is based on, cautions

against reading too much into first-year results.

The first part of a three-year evaluation of Alternatives to Violence by UNC

Charlotte researchers is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

The plan is to expand the program to two other locations with high violent crime

rates by August. The focus areas are around Nations Ford and Arrowood roads

and a section that includes Southside Homes and the West Boulevard/Remount

Road area.

Alternatives to Violence works to reduce crime by building relationships with

community members. For that reason, Rios said, it’s not well-suited for all high-crime areas. For example, he said, the area around Interstate 85 and West Sugar Creek Road has a lot of transactional crime and requires a different strategy.

The expansion is funded by a $2 million federal appropriation.