-
Domestic violence reports are on the rise in Charlotte, as stay-at-home orders and other stresses related to the COVID-19 outbreak bring turmoil to…
-
Homicides in Charlotte are up sharply this year, according to quarterly statistics released Wednesday by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD…
-
Violent crime in Charlotte was up sharply during the first three months of the year, compared with a year ago. That's according to statistics out…
-
There were 62 murders in Charlotte last year, a big increase from 2014. Meanwhile, the new year already has seen its first homicide, a fatal shooting off…
-
CMPD Chief Rodney Monroe delivered the end of year crime statistics on Wednesday. Overall, the number of crimes dropped by 5.5 percent in 2013.The number…