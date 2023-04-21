© 2023 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Violent crime is down in Charlotte, while auto thefts nearly double

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
042023CrimeStats.jpg
Lisa Worf
/
WFAE
CMPD Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington presents crime statistics for the first quarter of 2023.

While violent crime is down in Charlotte for the first part of the year, property crime is up by 10%. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police released those statistics Thursday. They say auto thefts are driving that increase.

Violent crime decreased by 6% for the first three months of the year compared to the same time last year. That includes drops in aggravated assaults, robberies and reported rapes. But property crimes rose with auto thefts nearly doubling.

Major Luke Sell says a challenge to steal certain models of Kias and Hyundais over the social media app TikTok is fueling the trend. That describes more than half of the 1,468 cars stolen this year.

“What’s even more disturbing is that 95% of stolen Kia and Hyundai arrests are juveniles," Sell said. "Juveniles account for 62% of all auto theft arrests this year. That’s 152 juvenile arrests in just three months."

Burglaries are down slightly. As for homicides, there were 24 during the first three months of the year, compared to 19 during the same time last year. Crime overall rose 7%.

PropertyCrime.JPG
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department
/

Here’s a look at crimes for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022, according to CMPD:

  • Violent crimes were 1,629 compared to 1,737 in 2022
  • Homicides were 24 compared to 19 in 2022
  • Reported rapes were 56 compared to 72 in 2022
    Armed robberies were 308 compared to 325 in 2022
  • Property crimes were 8,030 compared to 7,289 in 2022
  • Residential burglaries were 404 compared to 465 in 2022
  • Commercial burglaries were 514 compared to 480 in 2022
  • Larcenies from automobiles were 2,306 compared to 2,232 in 2022
  • Vehicle thefts were 1,468 compared to 738 in 2022
  • Arsons were 30 compared to 31 in 2022

Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
