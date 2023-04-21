Violent crime is down in Charlotte, while auto thefts nearly double

While violent crime is down in Charlotte for the first part of the year, property crime is up by 10%. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police released those statistics Thursday. They say auto thefts are driving that increase.

Violent crime decreased by 6% for the first three months of the year compared to the same time last year. That includes drops in aggravated assaults, robberies and reported rapes. But property crimes rose with auto thefts nearly doubling.

Major Luke Sell says a challenge to steal certain models of Kias and Hyundais over the social media app TikTok is fueling the trend. That describes more than half of the 1,468 cars stolen this year.

“What’s even more disturbing is that 95% of stolen Kia and Hyundai arrests are juveniles," Sell said. "Juveniles account for 62% of all auto theft arrests this year. That’s 152 juvenile arrests in just three months."

Burglaries are down slightly. As for homicides, there were 24 during the first three months of the year, compared to 19 during the same time last year. Crime overall rose 7%.

