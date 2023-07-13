On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

Charlotte city staff and members of city council clashed at the City Council meeting Monday night over a proposal by staff for “QC East” at the Eastland Yards site. We’ll talk about what was at the heart of the criticism, and get an update on Eastland Yards.

CMPD releases its mid year crime report, which includes a slight decrease in homicides from this time last year, and an update on car thefts and property crime.

CMS officials say most of the schools in the district are now high-poverty schools, and means more students will see federal aid. We’ll explain.

And Kannapolis has gone bananas! The world famous Savannah Bananas baseball team was in town this week for two sell out nights at Cannonballers stadium- we’ll have a recap on the shenanigans from two of our panelists who were there.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

