Crime & Justice

CMPD 1st-Quarter Stats Show Overall Crime Down, But Gun Crime On The Rise

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published April 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE
/

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported Wednesday a drop in crime in the city for the first quarter of the year.

Overall, crime is down 16% compared to 2020 first-quarter crime stats. Property crime is down, including a 33% drop in residential burglaries. Fewer cars were broken into and commercial burglaries are also down.

However, combatting violence continues to be an issue. There have been 25 homicides so far this year with a 40% clearance rate. And Deputy Chief Stella Patterson says there’s been a rise in gun crimes.

"Gun cases are up 7% across the board," Patterson said. "There were 400 assault with deadly weapons cases reported, which is an increase of 33%, and 186 dwellings were shot into during the quarter."

To help curb gun violence, CMPD announced earlier this year its "Crime Gun Suppression Team," which focuses exclusively on gun crimes. The team includes detectives from the Gang Unit, Trap Unit and SIOP Task Force.

The team’s work will be especially crucial as the weather gets warmer — Patterson says that’s when Charlotte typically sees an increase in violence.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
