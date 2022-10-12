CMPD third quarter update shows crime is up 4.5%

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave its third quarter crime report Wednesday.

Overall crime is up 4.5% compared to this time last year. However, violent crime in 2022 has decreased by 4.8% compared to this time last year, but homicides and robberies, categorized as violent crimes, are rising in the county.

There have been over a thousand robberies this year, which is a 6% increase compared to the same time last year. And homicides have surged 27% to a total of 85% this year in comparison to 67% by this time in 2021.

CMPD Major Ryan Butler told reporters on Wednesday that a newly merged unit has helped with violent crimes.

“CMPD merged three of our units with a history of success in addressing violent crimes initiatives,” said Butler. “That was our targeted response and apprehension team, our gang unit and shooting in occupied dwelling task force.”

So far this year, the Crime Gun Suppression team has made 99 arrests and seized 193 firearms, 23 of those having been reported stolen. They’ve also seized $743,000 in cash that has been involved in criminal operations.

CMPD is also adding more patrols in certain areas and using the Real Time Crime Center. The community has also sent about 850 tips that have led to 52 arrests and the recovery of more than a thousand weapons.