CMPD warns parents about cyber safety as reports of crimes against children surge

There has been an alarming increase in online crimes with child sexual abuse material, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says. At a press conference Wednesday, CMPD, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, talked about ways to combat online crimes against children.

“These crimes know no geographical, racial or socioeconomic boundaries,” said CMPD Special Victims Division Lt. Jim Ivie.

“They target both boys and girls and severely affect the mental health of our children.”

CMPD has seen an uptick in cyber tips reported compared to recent years.

“In 2016 CMPD received 98 Cyber tips. By 2019, that number was 414. And in the last year, in 2022 it was 724. A massive increase in just a few years,” Ivie said. "So far this year, we're over 300 and on pace to hit that 700 number again this year."

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

The SBI has seen around 19,000 cyber tips reported in the state in 2022 — a massive increase compared to 2,500 in 2016.

“Given the nature of these types of crimes and the young, innocent victims who are abused and exploited, it is imperative that we work together to solve these cases,” Special Agent in Charge Kevin Roughton said.

Sextortion cases are also up in the state. That’s defined as an act of extorting money or sexual favors from a person by way of threatening to reveal that person's sexual activity.

From 2021 to 2022, the FBI has seen a 600% increase in cases. This year, there have been 123 reported victims in the state.

CMPD gave a few tips for parents:

Always monitor your child’s online presence.

Keep parental controls on your child’s electronic devices.

Discuss with your child what is appropriate online.

Tell your child to never send any inappropriate/explicit images to anyone.

Tell children to never chat online with someone they do not know in person.

Limit and monitor the amount of time your child spends on their devices.

If you are aware of abuse happening locally, you can call 911 or 311 to make a report.