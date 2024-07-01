CMPD officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound, CMPD says

An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in south Charlotte on Monday, the department said.

CMPD officers rushed to Steele Creek Road, south of the airport, early Monday afternoon, where theyfound Officer Brent Simpson in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, according to CMPD.

Simpson was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Simpson was a K-9 officer who worked with his dog, Levi, for the past six years. He served on the force since 2006.

Police determined the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

During a press conference, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings expressed grief and pointed to how the job can impact officers’ mental health.

"It's a very sad day for our department," Jennings said. "It also stresses the fact of the importance that we talk about every day when it comes to the mental health of our officers, and the fact that they see and do things that normal people don't see and do and see. And that takes a toll."

CMPD did not release details of what led up to the shooting. It’s the latest tragedy for CMPD. Four law enforcement officers, including CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, were shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect a little over two months ago.