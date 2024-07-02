CMPD to visit homes of juveniles charged during last year's Fourth of July celebration

Ahead of this week’s Independence Day celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers plan to visit the homes of more than 30 juveniles, the department says, were behind disruptions of last year’s celebration in uptown.

Police arrested or cited 32 people for things such as disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon during last year’s Fourth of July celebration in uptown. Seventeen of them were juveniles. Officers also charged or cited 15 parents or guardians contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the goal of the home visits is to not only ensure safe celebrations this year, but also provide young people with the resources to get them on the right track and disrupt patterns of certain activities.

“Hopefully, [to] break that cycle of criminal activity that they may have seen from their grandparents or their father or mother,” Jennings said. “Maybe we can break that, so that their kids and their grandkids won't be into that same cycle.”

Public and private groups said Monday that CMPD’s initiative is one of many efforts being made to improve the “real and perceived” safety challenges in uptown.

CMPD, the district attorney, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, and Charlotte Center City Partners are part of a group to coordinate efforts to improve the perception and safety of uptown.

“We felt that it was very important for our community to know that they are being heard. And that there is a broad commitment to uptown Charlotte being a safe and welcoming place for all,” said Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners.

Charlotte Center City Partners is adding staff and training to strengthen its focus on safety.