$50,000 reward offered for information on inmate who escaped near Hillsborough

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other law enforcement agencies are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped custody this week in Hillsborough.

The governor's office says Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from state corrections officers are he arrived for medical appointment Tuesday in the town about 14 miles west of Durham.

Alston was serving a life sentence for first degree murder after he was convicted in 2015 of shooting a one-year-old child.

According to the governor's office, Alston is a 30-year-old Black male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. At the time of his escape, he had long dreadlocks.

"State, federal and local law enforcement are working together to locate and arrest Ramone Alston and return him to state custody," Cooper said in a statement. "I urge anyone with information to please come forward and contact the Department of Adult Correction tipline."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction tipline at 919-324-1082.