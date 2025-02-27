CMPD Animal Care & Control extends weekend hours amidst overcrowding

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is opening two hours earlier on the weekend, starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday. The agency will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

The agency said they’re hoping to make it easier to adopt and foster animals. Crowding at Animal Care is still critical. The agency has had 15 dogs come in Thursday and 140 since Saturday. Officials say they’re hoping to avoid euthanizing some.