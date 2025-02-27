© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD Animal Care & Control extends weekend hours amidst overcrowding

WFAE
Published February 27, 2025 at 2:18 PM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is opening two hours earlier on the weekend, starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday. The agency will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

The agency said they’re hoping to make it easier to adopt and foster animals. Crowding at Animal Care is still critical. The agency has had 15 dogs come in Thursday and 140 since Saturday. Officials say they’re hoping to avoid euthanizing some.
Crime & Justice