Tuesday marks one-year anniversary of the deadliest day for Charlotte law enforcement

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadliest attack on law enforcement officers in Charlotte's history, when four officers were killed while serving a warrant.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer had been named the department's Officer of the Month just the month before his death.

On April 29, 2024, Eyer was part of a team serving a warrant in east Charlotte, to arrest a man with a history of weapons possession. As officers approached the house on Galway Drive, the man opened fire from a second-story window, killing Eyer, along with N.C. Department of Corrections officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot, and U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks. Four other officers were shot but survived. The suspect was killed.

Eyer's wife, Ashley, said this past Sunday that she's tried to move from questioning to accepting.

"For the last year, I have asked myself countless 'why' questions," she said. "I’ve wrestled to find answers and logic to uphold where my life currently stands. Though many days, it still feels like I’m right where this nightmare began. I have worked to realize that not all questions can be answered with reason or fairness."

CMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Bryley said the department will hold a private memorial Tuesday.