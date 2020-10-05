CMPD Police Shooting

-
Two CMPD officers who shot and killed a man in uptown Charlotte in November will not be charged. District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said in a report…
-
A judge in Charlotte Tuesday morning will consider whether to order the release of an additional nine minutes of body camera video showing the police…
-
There was some jeering and shouting Thursday night as Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney met with about 300 people at a church on Beatties…
-
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office says no charges will be filed in the January shooting of a robbery suspect who was killed by a police officer.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the gun recovered from an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured over the weekend is actually a fake. CMPD…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body-camera footage from an officer-involved shooting last month that shows a heated exchange…
-
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has released video footage showing a deadly officer-involved shooting from April 2016. It shows officers…
-
Updated at 5:30pm:CMPD has identified the officer who was shot in the leg as Casey Shue. She's expected to recover. Shue was hired in 2014 and assigned to…
-
Updated 11:35 a.m.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot and injured by a CMPD officer Wednesday night.The…
-
The autopsy and toxicology reports for Rueben Galindo were released Tuesday. Galindo, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, was shot and killed by police on the…