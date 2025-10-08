Gov. Stein offers rewards in unsolved killings

Governor Josh Stein announced Wednesday that the state will offer rewards for help solving two local murder cases. North Carolina is offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murders of 80-year-old Charles Williams and three-year-old Myisha Angle in Salisbury last August. They were asleep when more than 30 shots were fired into their house, killing them both.

In Stanly County, the state is offering a $25,000 reward for information in the murder of six-year-old Chance Douglas Smith near Locust in 2003. He was found in a horse pasture with a head wound after being reported missing and died shortly after.