4 dead, 20 injured in Beaufort County, SC, mass shooting

Authorities in Beaufort County, South Carolina, are investigating a mass shooting that left four people dead and at least 20 others injured early Sunday morning at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire shortly before 1 a.m. at the bar. When deputies arrived, they found a large crowd and multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say hundreds of people were gathered at the bar when the shooting broke out.

Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services transported several victims to local hospitals, while others later arrived on their own for treatment of injuries received during the incident.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others remain in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Deputies are currently investigating persons of interest connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Master Sergeant Duncan at 843-255-3418. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County via the P3 Tips app, online at tipsbft.com, or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238).

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, in a post on X, said, "COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence."