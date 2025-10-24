© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

One dead in RV park fire

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:28 AM EDT

The Concord Fire Department says one person has died after an overnight fire at an RV park off Morehead Road and Highway 29 in the southwest part of the city. It happened just before 1 am on Friday. Firefighters found one RV on fire with flames spreading to two other units; 42 firefighters from Concord, Harrisburg and Charlotte responded. One adult occupant and pet dogs were found deceased inside. A second occupant was able to get out and was treated on scene for minor burns. Two neighbors were treated for smoke inhalation at the site. The cause is under investigation. The identities of the victims have not been released.
