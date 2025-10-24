© 2025 WFAE

Two dead after shooting, home invasion, kidnapping, car chase, shootout near uptown during rush hour

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:32 AM EDT

Two people are dead after a car chase and shootout with police in northwest Charlotte on Thursday that ended just outside uptown. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to shots being fired on Hoskins Road at Black Avenue at about 4 pm, where they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one later died. Police say the suspect then forced his way into a home nearby, kidnapped a resident and left in a stolen vehicle.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings described what happened next.

"At the intersection of Freedom and Moorhead, the suspect crashed the vehicle and jumped and ran from the vehicle as our officers gave foot pursuit and tried to apprehend him. As they were running, the suspect continued to fire rounds at officers. He approached additional officers on Morehead Street and where he pointed a firearm at at least one of the officers and the officers then returned fire. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene," he said.

Neither the kidnapping victim nor any officers were injured, though some police cars were hit by gunfire. The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
