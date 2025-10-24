Two dead after shooting, home invasion, kidnapping, car chase, shootout near uptown during rush hour

Two people are dead after a car chase and shootout with police in northwest Charlotte on Thursday that ended just outside uptown. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to shots being fired on Hoskins Road at Black Avenue at about 4 pm, where they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one later died. Police say the suspect then forced his way into a home nearby, kidnapped a resident and left in a stolen vehicle.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings described what happened next.

"At the intersection of Freedom and Moorhead, the suspect crashed the vehicle and jumped and ran from the vehicle as our officers gave foot pursuit and tried to apprehend him. As they were running, the suspect continued to fire rounds at officers. He approached additional officers on Morehead Street and where he pointed a firearm at at least one of the officers and the officers then returned fire. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene," he said.

Neither the kidnapping victim nor any officers were injured, though some police cars were hit by gunfire. The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.