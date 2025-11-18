© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Spokesperson: 32% of those detained in first two days of CBP operation have criminal histories

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 18, 2025 at 10:42 AM EST

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement late Monday that 44 of the more than 130 people detained since Saturday in Charlotte are "criminal illegal aliens" with known criminal histories — about 32% of the total number of those apprehended.

In a press release released Monday, DHS shared additional details about its ongoing "Charlotte's Web" operation, which began Saturday morning.

Officials say the 44 people identified as having criminal histories were previously charged with offenses such as assault, battery, DUI and hit-and-run. DHS also says two of the people arrested are alleged gang members.

DHS has not released information about where individuals detained during the operation are being taken, and it remains unclear how long the operation is expected to continue. The agency has named only 11 of the more than 130 people detained. WFAE has requested more information on those taken into custody.

Tags
Crime & Justice Border Patrol in CharlotteImmigration
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger