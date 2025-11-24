Cornelius marks 3 years since Madalina Cojocari disappeared

The Cornelius Police Department says it's still actively searching for Madalina Cojocari, who disappeared Nov. 21, 2022. The 11-year-old was last seen getting off a schoolbus near her house.

Madalina's parents didn't report her missing for more than three weeks.

"The Cornelius Police Department, the SBI, and the FBI continue to search for Madalina. This case will remain open and active until we find her. Please continue to share her pictures on social media to help us #FindMadalina," the agency wrote. No arrests have been made in the disappearance itself, though Madalina's mother and stepfather were found guilty of failing to report her disappearance to the police.