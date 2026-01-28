Man convicted in Charlotte mail theft case arrested again on federal charges

A man previously convicted of stealing mail in Charlotte — including tickets to the Broadway musical Hamilton — has been arrested again on federal charges.

Court records show Erik Magana served nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2020 to stealing mail and cashing stolen checks worth more than $550,000. He was ordered to pay restitution and was released from prison last year.

Federal prosecutors say Magana resumed stealing mail just months after his release.

Authorities arrested Magana last month in California. He now faces new federal charges, including mail theft and bank fraud.

A federal judge has ordered Magana held without bond pending trial.