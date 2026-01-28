© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Man convicted in Charlotte mail theft case arrested again on federal charges

WFAE
Published January 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
Election officials in North Carolina will begin mailing absentee ballots to overseas and military voters on Friday, Sept. 20. All other absentee ballots will hit the mail on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
BruceEmmerling
/
Pixabay
Election officials in North Carolina will begin mailing absentee ballots to overseas and military voters on Friday, Sept. 20. All other absentee ballots will hit the mail on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

A man previously convicted of stealing mail in Charlotte — including tickets to the Broadway musical Hamilton — has been arrested again on federal charges.

Court records show Erik Magana served nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2020 to stealing mail and cashing stolen checks worth more than $550,000. He was ordered to pay restitution and was released from prison last year.

Federal prosecutors say Magana resumed stealing mail just months after his release.

Authorities arrested Magana last month in California. He now faces new federal charges, including mail theft and bank fraud.

A federal judge has ordered Magana held without bond pending trial.
Crime & Justice