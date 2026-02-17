© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

SC State shooting suspect charged

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:23 PM EST

The State Law Enforcement Division says an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting that left two people dead last week at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Khamanti Kennedy is accused of shooting and killing two men, neither of whom was a student at the school, in a room at a university housing complex. The men killed were identified as Henry L. Crittington, 19, and Terrell Thomas, 18.

One student at the school was wounded but survived the Feb. 12 shooting. Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a drug deal to buy marijuana.
Crime & Justice South Carolina
WFAE staff and wire reports
