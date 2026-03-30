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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg DA’s office staffer fired, charged after fatal crash

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 30, 2026 at 8:21 AM EDT

A staff member of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has been fired and charged with a felony following a fatal car crash Saturday, March 28.

WBTV reports Johana Martinez, who worked in a non-attorney position, was identified in a statement issued by the district attorney’s office.

According to authorities, Martinez was involved in a crash with another vehicle during the early morning hours Saturday. The crash resulted in the death of the other driver.

Criminal warrants were secured against Martinez. The State Highway Patrol charged Martinez with felony death by vehicle and additional charges.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the crash have not been released.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
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