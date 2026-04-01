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NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD arrests woman accused of stabbing pregnant woman at Cotswo​​ld Harris Teeter

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 1, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT
Police car
MAX PIXEL
Police car

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a pregnant woman earlier this month outside a Harris Teeter in Cotswold.

The arrest comes after police released surveillance video seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Charges filed

In a video posted on social media, CMPD Detective Ashley Phillips said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Marvina Hardy, is currently in custody and awaiting extradition back to Charlotte.

Once returned, Hardy will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, as well as battery of an unborn child, Phillips said.

Victim survived

Police said the pregnant woman who was stabbed was injured but survived.

CMPD officials credited tips from the community, including information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline, with helping investigators identify and arrest the suspect.
Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.