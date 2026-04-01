Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a pregnant woman earlier this month outside a Harris Teeter in Cotswold.

The arrest comes after police released surveillance video seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Charges filed

In a video posted on social media, CMPD Detective Ashley Phillips said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Marvina Hardy, is currently in custody and awaiting extradition back to Charlotte.

Once returned, Hardy will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, as well as battery of an unborn child, Phillips said.

Victim survived

Police said the pregnant woman who was stabbed was injured but survived.

CMPD officials credited tips from the community, including information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline, with helping investigators identify and arrest the suspect.