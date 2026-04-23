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Charlotte summit aims to aid educators of color, support immigrant students amid political pressure

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
A group of educators gathered at West Charlotte High School in 2024 for CREED's "Teaching In Color" summit, which is focused on uplifting each other, exchanging ideas, and networking.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A group of educators gathered at West Charlotte High School in 2024 for CREED's "Teaching In Color" summit, which is focused on uplifting each other, exchanging ideas, and networking.

A summit in Charlotte scheduled for this weekend aims to provide a platform for educators of color to learn how to support students amid political pressure.

Educators will gather for the fifth annual Teaching In Color summit hosted by the Center for Racial Equity in Education. The event will include breakout sessions on topics including how to support immigrant students.

“In this moment where we are seeing some states and policymakers trying to challenge that,” said Jerry Wilson, director of policy and advocacy with CREED. “Whether immigrant students or undocumented students belong in our public schools, it’s important that we emphatically say that yes, yes they do.”

Some state lawmakers in places such as Tennessee have introduced bills that could potentially restrict enrollment for undocumented students. Wilson says the conference will explore supporting the well-being of educators through sessions like journaling amid challenging times.

“All the stress and the strain educators are facing these days. In part due to low pay,” Wilson said.

Saturday's summit takes place at West Charlotte High School.

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese