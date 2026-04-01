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NEWS BRIEFS

Former Charlotte councilwoman’s daughter to plead guilty in COVID relief fraud case

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:02 AM EDT
Tiawana Brown said anyone seeking to replace her will have big shoes to fill.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Tiawana Brown said anyone seeking to replace her will have big shoes to fill.

The daughter of former Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to federal prosecutors.

The plea agreement comes after Brown pleaded guilty in March to fraud charges in the same case.

Prosecutors have accused Brown, her daughter Tijema Brown, and Tijema Brown’s sister, Antoinette Rouse, of misusing more than $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for personal expenses.

Those expenses included a lavish birthday party for Tiawana Brown that featured a horse-drawn carriage and a rented throne, according to court filings.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports