Former Charlotte councilwoman’s daughter to plead guilty in COVID relief fraud case

The daughter of former Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to federal prosecutors.

The plea agreement comes after Brown pleaded guilty in March to fraud charges in the same case.

Prosecutors have accused Brown, her daughter Tijema Brown, and Tijema Brown’s sister, Antoinette Rouse, of misusing more than $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for personal expenses.

Those expenses included a lavish birthday party for Tiawana Brown that featured a horse-drawn carriage and a rented throne, according to court filings.