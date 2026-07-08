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NEWS BRIEFS

Man sentenced in North Carolina meth trafficking case tied to Sinaloa Cartel

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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MAX PIXEL
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A Mexican man has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison after admitting to trafficking hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine, supplied by the Sinaloa Cartel, into North Carolina.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Anselmo Nava-Sanchez was responsible for distributing more than 360 kilograms of meth.

In 2023, law enforcement stopped Nava-Sanchez’s car while he was driving from Georgia to North Carolina, where they found 10 kilograms of meth.

Investigators also found a meth lab inside his home, along with nearly 200 kilograms of meth.

After serving his sentence, Nava-Sanchez will be deported.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports