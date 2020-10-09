Stanly County 3rd Grade Teacher Dies Of COVID-19

A Stanly County Schools elementary school teacher has died of COVID-19 after becoming ill 10 days ago. Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School for the past two years, died on Sunday.

School district spokeswoman Michelle Bailey said Davis began showing symptoms on Friday, Sept. 25, and did not return to school. She got a positive test result on Sept. 27 and was later hospitalized.

Bailey said staff and students who came into close contact with Davis were quarantined, and so far none have shown symptoms or tested positive.

Health department officials do not believe Davis contracted the virus at school.

"There is no information from the local health department indicating Mrs. Davis contracted the COVID-19 virus from any staff member or student on campus," Bailey said.

Bailey said teachers and counselors have been briefed on how to respond to students about her death.

In a statement Interim Superintendent Vicki Calvert called Davis a creative teacher with a bright personality.

"Mrs. Davis earned a well-deserved reputation as an inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential," Calvert wrote. "She implemented creative ways of teaching and her high standards and expectations motivating others to achieve their best."

This story was originally published on Oct. 5, 2020.

