-
Stanly County Schools will revert to all-remote learning through the end of October as the school system attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
-
A Stanly County Schools elementary school teacher has died of COVID-19 after becoming ill 10 days ago. Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School for the past two years, died on Sunday.
-
Armed volunteers will soon be assuming the role of school resource officers in a few Stanly County schools. The school board voted unanimously to start…
-
In some rural North Carolina counties, sheriffs are taking advantage of a state law passed in 2013 that allows them to recruit armed volunteers for school…
-
A 16-year-old Albemarle High School student is in the hospital after being shot twice on Tuesday morning, just before school started.After shooting the…