UNC Asheville Campus Under Lockdown Over Threat

(UPDATE 2:30 p.m.) - The campus of UNC Asheville will remain under a 'shelter in place' order until further notice after the university received threats over a Black Lives Matter mural painted on campus.

At 1:50 Friday afternoon, an alert was issued from the office of Chancellor Dr. Nancy Cable saying the shelter in place order will stay in effect until further notice as campus police and other law enforcement agencies continue to investigate. Earlier Friday, Cable's office said several university offices received 'direct threats to members of the UNC Asheville community' unless a Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights was painted over.

No details of the exact threats have been given. Classes, practices, and activities on campus have been canceled for the day, and only essential staff were asked to report. All others are asked to stay away from campus.

This story will be updated. Earlier version below.

The campus of UNC Asheville is on a lockdown Friday morning after an email threat, which demanded a Black Lives Matter mural on campus be painted over.

The alert to students, faculty, and staff went out at 7:30 a.m. Friday. About an hour later, an email from the office Chancellor Dr. Nancy Cable said several offices at the university received 'direct threats to members of the UNC Asheville community' unless the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights was painted over. All classes, in-person and virtual, plus practices and activities are canceled for the day. Only essential staff are asked to report to campus today, and those who are on-campus are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

