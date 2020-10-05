-
The campus of UNC Asheville will remain under a 'shelter in place' order until further notice after the university received threats over a Black Lives Matter mural painted on campus.
-
(UPDATE 10:45 p.m.) Asheville City Council Tuesday night approved a roughly 3% cut to the city police department’s budget. The plan was crafted after...
-
The approval of reparations for Black residents in Asheville almost three weeks ago is being followed by similar demands in cities across North…
-
Crews completed the shrouding of the Vance Monument in Asheville's downtown Pack Square, while removing a marker in front of the 65-foot high obelisk...
-
In a narrow 4-3 party line vote Tuesday night, Buncombe County commissioners approved a resolution to remove two Confederate monuments in downtown...
-
ASHEVILLE — A former county manager in North Carolina who was indicted on federal corruption charges has been sentenced to seven years in prison.News…
-
A federal grand jury announced an indictment of former Buncombe County commissioner Ellen Frost Tuesday afternoon. Frost is accused of participating in...
-
One North Carolina city is rapidly increasing its parking fees at a time when most other major cities across the state have not posted substantial…
-
Weeks after a North Carolina police beating became public, new footage is revealing what was said in the aftermath of the black pedestrian being punched…
-
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped 27 cases initiated by a white police officer shown on video beating a black man accused of…