Black bear proves perfect pedestrian in downtown Asheville

A smarter-than-average bear took a tourist jaunt through downtown Asheville — even taking care to use crosswalks at intersections — before police guided it back to nature.

Asheville Police say the call they received Thursday about a bear milling through downtown is the third such call they've received in the last three weeks.

Video posted by the police department on their Facebook page Friday shows the bear waiting at a crosswalk and looking both ways before crossing the intersection. In another clip, he climbs a tree in a small park space.

Officers guided the bear, which was wearing a tracking collar, back into a wooded area.