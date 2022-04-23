© 2022 WFAE
United States & World

Black bear proves perfect pedestrian in downtown Asheville

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Asheville black bear
Asheville Police Department
A smarter-than-average bear took a tourist jaunt through downtown Asheville — even taking care to use crosswalks at intersections — before police guided it back to nature.

Asheville Police say the call they received Thursday about a bear milling through downtown is the third such call they've received in the last three weeks.

Video posted by the police department on their Facebook page Friday shows the bear waiting at a crosswalk and looking both ways before crossing the intersection. In another clip, he climbs a tree in a small park space.

Officers guided the bear, which was wearing a tracking collar, back into a wooded area.

Tags

United States & World Asheville
