CMS Approves Contract For New Elementary School In Mint Hill

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Tuesday approved a contract for MetCon construction to build a new elementary school that will pull students from the zones for Bain, Lebanon Road and Piney Grove schools.

"That is a new 45-classroom elementary school that will be built next to the existing Mint Hill Middle School," Superintendent Earnest Winston told the board. "This is an approximately $24.5 million project. Work will begin this month."

The school is expected to open in August 2022 and is funded by 2017 school bonds. The report to the board says 94% of the money will go to a minority-owned business, with the rest being spent with small or woman-owned businesses.