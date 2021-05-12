CMS Approves Contract For New Elementary School In Mint Hill
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Tuesday approved a contract for MetCon construction to build a new elementary school that will pull students from the zones for Bain, Lebanon Road and Piney Grove schools.
"That is a new 45-classroom elementary school that will be built next to the existing Mint Hill Middle School," Superintendent Earnest Winston told the board. "This is an approximately $24.5 million project. Work will begin this month."
The school is expected to open in August 2022 and is funded by 2017 school bonds. The report to the board says 94% of the money will go to a minority-owned business, with the rest being spent with small or woman-owned businesses.
Want to read more about education in the Carolinas each week? Sign up here for WFAE Education News, our weekly email newsletter, to have WFAE's top education stories, with a recap from reporter Ann Doss Helms, delivered straight to your inbox.