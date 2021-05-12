© 2021 WFAE
Education

CMS Approves Contract For New Elementary School In Mint Hill

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published May 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT
Mint Hill new elem shot.png
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
An artist's rendering depicts a new Mint Hill elementary school approved by the CMS board.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Tuesday approved a contract for MetCon construction to build a new elementary school that will pull students from the zones for Bain, Lebanon Road and Piney Grove schools.

"That is a new 45-classroom elementary school that will be built next to the existing Mint Hill Middle School," Superintendent Earnest Winston told the board. "This is an approximately $24.5 million project. Work will begin this month."

The school is expected to open in August 2022 and is funded by 2017 school bonds. The report to the board says 94% of the money will go to a minority-owned business, with the rest being spent with small or woman-owned businesses.

Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools School Construction
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE.
