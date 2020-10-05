-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved $67 million in construction contracts Tuesday, including $24 million to build a new elementary school in…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved $180 million in construction contracts Tuesday to replace the old West Charlotte High and add a new high…
Leaders of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are trying to get the community thinking about the future of school construction, even as they seek more money…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Tuesday to scale back the size of three new high schools that are part of a 2017 bond package. And CMS staff…
This week Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it will provide details on cost overruns and changes to school bond projects – and will start laying the…
For the past two years, tension between the town of Matthews and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has threatened to upend the way new schools are built in…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has formally asked Mecklenburg County commissioners for more money to complete school construction projects.CMS sent county…
The $922 million in school bonds that voters approved in 2017 is no longer enough to cover all the projects promised during the campaign, a top…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scaling back on the size of new high schools it promised to build during the 2017 bond campaign, and district officials…
The town of Cornelius is poised to come out of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools penalty box when it comes to school construction.In May of 2018, the…