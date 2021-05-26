© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS Wants To Offer Remote Elementary And Middle School Next Year

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published May 26, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT
file_art_kids_remote.jpg

For all the angst about the drawbacks of remote instruction during the pandemic, it turns out some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and their families prefer it.

CMS surveyed about 36,000 families whose elementary and middle school children attended Full Remote Academy this year. About 9,400 responded, and about 4,200 said they’d definitely prefer to continue with virtual learning next year. Almost 2,800 said "no" to continuing with remote classes, and the rest were undecided.

Based on that, Superintendent Earnest Winston plans to offer virtual options for grades three through eight for the first time. CMS already has a virtual high school and some nearby districts, such as Iredell-Statesville, Cabarrus and Gaston counties, offered online learning for all grade levels before COVID-19 hit.

CMS plans to offer in-person classes five days a week starting in August. Teachers will not be expected to do in-person and remote instruction at the same time, as many did this year. The move will require state approval.

Want to read more about education in the Carolinas each week? Sign up here for WFAE Education News, our weekly email newsletter, to have WFAE's top education stories, with a recap from reporter Ann Doss Helms, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms