CMS Taps Longtime Administrator As Chief Academic Officer

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Nancy Brightwell was named chief academic officer of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Tuesday.

Brightwell has been with CMS for 25 years, serving as principal of five schools and holding several posts in central offices. Most recently she has worked with schools in the southwest and central areas.

Brightwell succeeds Brian Kingsley, who resigned in April to take a superintendent’s job in Colorado. The school board approved a two-year contract for Brightwell at a salary of $180,000 a year.

Here's what CMS said in a news release about Brightwell's background:

She has been the executive director for the Southwest and Central 1 learning communities since 2018. She was a superintendent for the East Learning Community from 2016 to 2018, school superintendent for instructional support from 2015 to 2016, superintendent for the Northeast-Vance Learning Community from 2014 to 2015 and Beacon Shepherd from 2014 to 2016. Brightwell was a principal at Mallard Creek High from 2011 to 2014, Ranson Middle from 2008 to 2011, Carmel Middle from 2005 to 2008, Beverly Woods Elementary from 2000 to 2005 and Nathaniel Alexander Elementary from 1996 to 2000.

Brightwell earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a master's degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.