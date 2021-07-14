© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board Approves 2022-23 Calendar

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published July 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT
Students gett on a school bus as parents take photos in an undated file photo.
Flickr/woodleywonderworks
/

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board unanimously approved an academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday. Classes for students will start Aug. 29 and end June 9.

Superintendent Earnest Winston described it as a hybrid of two options that had been submitted for public polling.

"Every year we request feedback," he said, "and that request for feedback does not necessarily mean a vote for one of two options as an absolute."

At a previous meeting, board members Rhonda Cheek and Sean Strain talked about defying the state’s calendar law and starting classes in mid-August, so first-semester exams could be done before winter break. But the approved version complies with state law, which means exams will happen after winter break.

Tuesday's vote does not change the 2021-22 calendar. This year classes begin Aug. 25, also complying with state law.

CMS 2022-23 calendar.png
Approved version of the CMS calendar for 2022-23.

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content