Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board Approves 2022-23 Calendar

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board unanimously approved an academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday. Classes for students will start Aug. 29 and end June 9.

Superintendent Earnest Winston described it as a hybrid of two options that had been submitted for public polling.

"Every year we request feedback," he said, "and that request for feedback does not necessarily mean a vote for one of two options as an absolute."

At a previous meeting, board members Rhonda Cheek and Sean Strain talked about defying the state’s calendar law and starting classes in mid-August, so first-semester exams could be done before winter break. But the approved version complies with state law, which means exams will happen after winter break.

Tuesday's vote does not change the 2021-22 calendar. This year classes begin Aug. 25, also complying with state law.